In brief: Parents who worry about where their kids are might be interested in a new line of children's sneakers from Skechers. Each pair of these shoes has a hidden compartment on the inside designed to fit an Apple AirTag, allowing the wearer to be tracked.

The sneakers in the new Find My Skechers line have a cutout inside the heel of the shoe. Lift up the insert to reveal a small compartment containing the AirTag holder, where the tracker can be securely placed.

The compartment has a screw-in cover to keep the tracker locked in place and stop kids tampering with it. The lid is located beneath a lift-up air-cooled Goga Mat breathable insole, so wearers shouldn't be able to feel anything even if they are running.

It appears that the sneakers aren't a collaboration with Apple – there's no Apple or AirTag branding, just a mention that they are "compatible" with the trackers. Buyers need to provide their own AirTag, too.

We've seen plenty of other types of clothing designed to hold AirTags, but this appears to be the first official product in the category that is designed specifically for children.

One of Skechers' ads for the shoes hints at parents being able to track adventurous kids who explore new areas and like to hide. Another ad focuses on parents being able to find their kids "shoes" using a concealed AirTag.

The ability to track people – without their consent – has long been a controversial element of trackers like AirTags. It led to Apple and Google establishing a new standard in 2024 designed to alert users of suspicious trackers that may be traveling alongside them.

It's unlikely that an adult version of the Skechers will be created, given the implications of easily being able to track someone without them knowing.

Trackers are already a popular way for owners to ensure they can find a lost pet. Some parents do use concealed devices to monitor their children, but the Skechers' secure compartment, and the fact it is well-hidden, could make the sneakers a popular option among this group.

The Find My Skechers collection starts from $52 and goes up to $58.