Media server platform provider Plex is bringing its live TV streaming service to Roku. Plex’s streaming service launched earlier this year and currently works with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and of course, the web.

The addition of Roku gives Plex access to a considerable customer base with Roku being the leading streaming media player in United States. According to recent consumer research from Parks Associates, about 37 percent of all streaming media players in the U.S. are Roku devices. By comparison, Amazon comes in at 24 percent, Google’s Chromecast is at 18 percent and Apple picks up the rear with 15 percent of the pie.

Plex Live TV is part of its own subscription service, Plex Pass, in which it takes the signals you get from your digital antenna and presents it in an easy-to-use guide. Live TV also includes additional features such as DVR and the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through live TV. At launch, users will not be able to schedule recordings within the Roku app itself but will be able to watch recordings that were started on other devices.

According to the official announcement, a beta release is out now for subscribers who have the Roku preview channel. The feature will be more widely distributed to all Plex Pass subscribers in about a week.

At only $4.99 a month, the Plex Pass is a great deal for those cord cutters who only care about getting content over-the-air in a user-friendly way. Add to that the hundreds of channels available through Roku and you have quite a bevy of content in an affordable package.