Aiming to please a wide variety of gamers with an affordable headset that simply works, Razer has come out with the Electra V2. Available in both analog and USB variants, the Electra V2 works on all gaming platforms including your phone.

Designed with comfort and portability in mind, the Electra V2 is lightweight at 278 grams. Volume controls and a mic mute switch are located on the rear of the left ear piece. The microphone is unidirectional to help prevent pickup of unwanted background noise and is detachable from the headset. A single 40mm driver powers each ear piece. Virtual 7.1 channel surround sound is provided via Razer Synapse software.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan says that the "Razer Electra V2 was updated with more durable and comfortable materials for extended hours of great-sounding gameplay. Lightweight with great audio fidelity, it fits the bill for anyone at home or on the go."

Previously, finding a Razer headset with a detachable mic would have cost you nearly twice as much. Coming in at an entry level to mid-range price, the analog version costs $59.99 while the USB edition goes for $69.99. The Electra V2 is available for order on RazerZone.com.