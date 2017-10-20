Most people will tell you that the best reason to buy a Nintendo Switch is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Back in April, some smart coders showed that the game could also be played on the PC, and in 4K resolutions, using an emulator. Now, a new graphics pack makes this version look even better.

Moving from the the Switch’s 720p resolution (900p when docked) up to 3840 x 2160 on the PC is achieved through a Wii U emulator called CEMU, which you can download here.

Those enjoying Breath of the Wild via CEMU can now take their experience to the next level with the Clarity FX pack. Although it only works with Zelda, the pack brings a slew of improvements to the game, including more rich and vibrant colors, as well as darker and more prominent shadows. It also makes objects in the distance, such as buildings, trees, and mountains, look much clearer and less washed out.

If you’re using CEMU to play Breath of the Wild on PC and want to improve the game's visuals, head on over to this page for instructions on how to install the Clarity FX pack. Don’t worry if you find some elements are a bit extreme; many effects, such as color saturation and the darkness levels of shadows, can be adjusted to suit your preference.

While PC owners might be happy to use CEMU, Nintendo isn't a fan of people using emulation to play its games, calling the practice "the greatest threat to date to the intellectual property rights of video game developers." It added that "emulators developed to play illegally copied Nintendo software promote piracy."