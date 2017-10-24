TiVo on Tuesday formally introduced two new set-top boxes – the TiVo Bolt Vox and Tivo Mini Vox – that share the same standout feature: voice control.

The new TiVo Bolt Vox is nearly identical to its predecessor but has been rebranded and comes with a new voice remote. The base 500GB DVR (75 HD hours) with four tuners commands $199.99 while a model with 1TB (150 HD hours) of storage will set you back $299.99. Both allow for recording of digital cable and over-the-air (OTA) programming.

A high-end model with 3TB of storage (450 HD hours) and six tuners, meanwhile, is priced at $499.99 yet oddly enough, it isn’t compatible with OTA broadcasts.

With the remote, voice search across live TV, DVR recordings, video on demand and online streaming services like Netflix and Hulu is possible. The search capability sounds quite powerful as you can refine a search in a natural way. For example, you can start by saying “Show me movies with Tom Cruise” and then update it by adding “only the comedies” or even “the one where he says, ‘Show me the money.’”

Voice search also delivers personalized recommendations based on viewing habits and even works with signature TiVo features like SkipMode and OnePass. For example, you can say “Skip” when watching select recorded programs to skip over entire commercial breaks.

The TiVo Vox Mini, priced at $179.99, allows you to access content on other TVs in your home. It supports up to 4K Ultra HD picture quality and is also voice-powered.

Existing TiVo Bolt, TiVo Roamio and first-gen TiVo Mini customers can upgrade to voice control by purchasing a standalone voice-capable remote and applying a firmware update. Expect to pay $39.99 for a Bolt-compatible controller or $44.99 for one that works with Roamio and first-gen TiVo Mini devices.

TiVo’s new Vox line of products launch on October 29. Do note that pricing is in addition to Tivo’s standard service plan.