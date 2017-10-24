Facebook F8, the social network’s (mostly) annual developer conference, is returning to San Jose next year. The conference, which got its start in 2007, will take place on May 1-2, 2018, at the McEnery Convention Center in the heart of Silicon Valley, Facebook announced on Tuesday.

The two-day event will offer up more than 50 sessions in which attendees can experience interactive demos, meet with Facebook product experts and mingle with like-minded members of the developer community.

If previous years are any indication, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will almost certainly give the keynote speech.

At F8 2017 in April, Facebook detailed Messenger 2.0 and discussed its plan to make virtual reality a social experience with Spaces.

While nothing has been confirmed for 2018, it is possible that we will see Facebook unveil its long-rumored smart speaker offerings. A prototype for one of the devices, said to be in development by Facebook’s Building 8 and functionally similar to Amazon’s Echo Show, reportedly features a 15-inch touchscreen display and is capable of conducting video calls.

Facebook isn’t yet selling tickets to the event but you can sign up to be notified when they go on sale. For reference, tickets to the most recent conference commanded $595.