As predicted back in September, Microsoft has again used its annual Future Decoded conference in London to unveil some new Surface-branded hardware. Today, the company confirmed that it would launch a Surface Pro on December 1 that features built-in LTE Advanced support.

Panos Panay, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Windows devices, made the announcement. He said that the new 2-in-1, which is aptly called Microsoft’s Surface Pro with LTE Advanced, will initially only be available to business customers.

The device includes an Intel Core i5 CPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 modem. It features support for 20 cellular bands, allowing it to be used in pretty much any country, which makes it ideal for those who travel a lot. Moreover, Microsoft added that download speeds would be able to reach 450 Mbps.

The company didn’t mention anything about its upcoming product’s battery life. It’s thought that the LTE support might reduce the claimed 13.5 hours users get on the Wi-Fi version of the Surface Pro, though exactly by how much is still unclear.

Earlier this month saw rumors that Microsoft could kill off the Surface line by 2019. The company was quick to set the record straight, with Panay announcing, “We’re in it for the long haul.”

The base version of Microsoft’s Surface Pro with LTE Advanced, which comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, costs $1149. A model with double the RAM and storage will be priced at $1149.