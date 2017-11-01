As this year’s Black Friday draws ever closer, companies have started releasing details of the deals that will be available. The latest comes from Nintendo, who is offering a couple of bundles that could be the perfect gifts for any Zelda fans.

On November 24, Nintendo will be releasing a “Link Green” 2DS that not only features some “bright orange buttons” (though they look more yellowish in the picture) but also comes with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D pre-installed. The excellent 2011 3DS remake of the Nintendo 64 title should keep players happy for a while, and the whole package costs $79.99, which is the same price as a standard 2DS handheld.

For the few Nintendo Switch fans that don’t already own the game, or even those that do, there’s the Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition. Along with the critically acclaimed title, it also comes with a 100-page explorer’s guide and a two-sided map of Hyrule. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition will be available for $59.99.

Away from gaming, shoppers can expect to find a number of Black Friday deals on streaming devices, including the Roku Ultra for under $70 and the Chromecast Ultra for $40. Check out our full rundown on what might be on offer here.

Mobile fans should also find plenty of great Black Friday deals. While iPhone X offers are very unlikely, we might see some iPhone 8’s bundled with gift cards. The still excellent Galaxy S8 will likely see a deep discount, while the price of some other handsets, such as LG’s G6, could fall even further.