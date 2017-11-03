The biggest ever takeover of a chipmaker could be brewing. Sources familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg that Broadcom is exploring the possibility of acquiring rival semiconductor maker Qualcomm.

Broadcom representatives are reportedly speaking with advisers regarding a potential deal. Nothing has been hammered out yet and there’s no guarantee that a deal will materialize.

Share value in Qualcomm is up nearly 14 percent on the news. Broadcom stock, meanwhile, is trading up nearly 6.5 percent. Qualcomm has a market cap of around $92 billion as of writing while Broadcom is worth nearly $113 billion.

Qualcomm announced just over a year ago that it would be buying NXP Semiconductors for $47 billion. That deal, however, has been met by regulatory hurdles in Europe and pushback from shareholders that believe it undervalues NXP.

Qualcomm is also in the middle of an expensive legal battle with Apple that is already taking its toll on the company. In its most recent earnings report, profits were down 90 percent and revenue dipped 4.5 percent. The stock held steady, though, as demand for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile processors continues to impress.

Broadcom revealed earlier this week that it is moving its headquarters from Singapore to the US.