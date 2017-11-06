For those searching for smartphones with premium features without the premium pricing, OnePlus will be announcing the OnePlus 5T on November 16 in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets will be available for the press event for $40. The OnePlus 5T goes on sale starting November 21.

Admission to launch events is usually reserved for members of the press and company employees but it seems that OnePlus is going with a much different approach. With a growing fan base, opening up the launch event to the public may be a way to try and gain more name recognition among consumers. Aside from electronics enthusiasts, OnePlus still has a long way to go before it is as ubiquitous as Apple or Samsung.

Based on early renderings, the OnePlus 5T is expected to be extremely similar to the Oppo R11s in design. OnePlus is officially keeping the 3.5mm headphone jack for its users. According to CEO Pete Lau, almost 80 percent of their users report using wired headphones, making a USB-C port and dongles an inconvenience.

The current OnePlus 5 features a Snapdragon 835 SoC and either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X memory (depending on how much internal storage capacity is selected). The OnePlus 5T may still use the Snapdragon 835 since the Snapdragon 845 is not expected to be released until 2018 alongside similar memory options. Battery capacity may be slightly increased but not anything notable. Dash charging on OnePlus phones already provides extremely quick recharging at up to 4A over USB-C.

The OnePlus 5T is also expected to receive an upgrade to its dual camera setup. Instead of a 16MP full color lens and 20MP monochrome lens, the OnePlus 5T may end up with two 20MP cameras on the rear. Pictures shared by Lau certainly show off some impressive shots taken on the OnePlus 5T.

Impressive photo. Must be a great camera 😉 pic.twitter.com/rixfXiqaFS — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) October 25, 2017

Powerful portraits tell powerful stories. Part II. pic.twitter.com/VYctdddOPi — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) November 1, 2017

Even though this smartphone may carry a price tag higher than its predecessors, it will likely remain in the low to mid-$500 range. Further details will be available following the November 16 event.