Fans of HBO’s modern science fiction western thriller won’t have to wait too much longer to get their next fix. According to Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, season two of the hit show is set to air next spring.

Westworld, based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film by the same name, is one of HBO’s most popular series. In fact, it’s expected to lead the pack once Game of Thrones comes to an end in 2019. That’s impressive considering just how widely-loved Game of Thrones is.

The first season of Westworld premiered on October 2, 2016, with the 10-episode run concluding on December 4. It was renewed by HBO half way through the series – no surprise considering it is the most-watched first season of an HBO original series ever.

The show was a massive undertaking for HBO with a budget that was through the roof. The pilot episode alone reportedly cost $25 million to produce with subsequent episodes ranging from between $8 million and $10 million. If history is anything to go by, season two will probably have an even higher production budget.

Those who haven’t yet seen the series may recognize Evan Rachel Wood as the co-star in Green Day’s epic music video for Wake Me Up When September Ends from 2004. She was also engaged to rocker Marilyn Manson at one point but ultimately, they called off the relationship.

If you haven’t yet checked out Westworld, I would highly encourage you to do so. I’m not much of a TV buff but this easily goes down as one of my all-time favorites.