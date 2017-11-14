Lenovo’s acquisition of Motorola may not have met the company’s expectations but there’s still plenty of value in the Moto brand. That’s evident this week with the introduction of the Moto Tab, a new tablet that Lenovo hopes will be your next entertainment companion.

An AT&T exclusive, the Moto Tab features a 10.1-inch FHD IPS display powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC (an octa-core chip clocked at 2.0GHz) and 2GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB of onboard storage (expandable via microSD card), dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C connectivity, a 7,000mAh battery and will run Android 7.1 out of the box.

Android tablets were just getting off the ground at CES 2011. Motorola at the show introduced the Xoom, the first slate to be sold running Android 3.0 Honeycomb. While not as big of a name as, say, the iPad, tech enthusiasts remember the device as a pioneer in the Android tablet market and one of the company’s last great products before the acquisition carousel spun up.

The Moto Tab is slated (no pun intended) for launch on November 17. It’s priced at $299.99 straight up but you can also grab it through an installment plan at $15 per month for 20 months.

Lenovo is also offering an optional Home Assistant Pack that includes a stand with dual microphones and a 3W speaker to transform the tablet into a makeshift smart home assistant. It’s an interesting “repurposing” of what would otherwise be a standard tablet although given the cost of the Moto Tab (no word yet on how much extra the Home Assistant Pack will sell for), those after a pure smart home speaker would likely be better off just buying a dedicated device for the job.