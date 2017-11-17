The sequel to the most pirated movie of 2016, Deadpool, will not hit theaters until next summer. To tide us over, the Regenerating Degenerate (Ryan Reynolds) has graced us with a teaser trailer.

Don't expect any spoilers in this one. It is 110 seconds of the Merc with a Mouth parodying The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross (not the first time that has happened). Oh, there is a 10-second montage of bits from the film thrown in for good measure, but you'll probably miss it through tears of laughter.

The ribald Reynolds is in full Weapon XI form as he mocks the calm tone of Bob Ross while making NSFW jokes.

Joining Reynolds in the sequel will be Josh Brolin (Cable), Zazie Beetz (Domino), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and others. Deadpool 2 (or whatever they end up calling it) is slated for a June 1, 2018, release.