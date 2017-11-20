Bethesda launched a contest last week that slipped entirely under the radar. From its official Skyrim Twitter account, the game maker announced that it would be giving away two Skyrim-themed consoles.

The giveaway is in celebration of the re-release of Skyrim on the Switch and PlayStation VR. Bethesda has one Switch and one PlayStation 4 Pro to hand out. Each console is skinned with wintry Skyrim images.

As of this writing, there have only been around 18,000 entries so the odds of winning are not that bad.

Win a custom Skyrim Nintendo Switch OR PS4 Pro! RT this post and tell us what platform you'd like to play Skyrim on next!



Reply with either #SkyrimSwitch! or #SkyrimVR!



Official Contest Rules: https://t.co/N6X3fdp6W2 pic.twitter.com/GFeBuavjrn — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) November 17, 2017

There is no cost or obligation to enter the contest. All you have to do is retweet the post and let it be known which console you would prefer by replying with either #SkyrimSwitch or #SkyrimVR. However, you better hurry. The giveaway period closes to entries at midnight tonight (EST) and is only open to US residents 18 years of age or older.

Full contest rules are located on Bethesda’s website.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.