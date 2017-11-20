Amazon has announced that it is launching a new Prime Original Series next year. Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams will be a 10-episode sci-fi anthology based on the works of the iconic pulp science fiction author. Each standalone episode will be an adaptation of one of his stories.

Some may be unfamiliar with his work but you are sure to have heard of the various films based on Dick’s writings. Total Recall, Minority Report and A Scanner Darkly are all adaptations of his worlds. Blade Runner is arguably the most famous derivative based on the 1968 novel, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” The name of Amazon’s series also seems to be drawn from this title.

The compilation is not Prime’s first foray into the dystopian mind of this classic author. Amazon's critically acclaimed and Emmy award-winning The Man in the High Castle, which premiered in 2015, is based on a novel of the same name and is going into its third season.

Electric Dreams looks like it could be another hit for Amazon. Each episode will have a star-studded cast including Steve Buscemi, Bryan Cranston, Greg Kinnear, Maura Tierney, Vera Farmiga, Essie Davis and more. Some of the directors include Tony Grisoni (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), Matthew Graham (Doctor Who), Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim) and Jessica Mecklenburg (Stranger Things).

"We’re excited to share the fantastical world of Philip K. Dick as it’s never been experienced before," said Brad Beale, Amazon's Vice President of TV Content Acquisition.

The only thing missing from the announcement is which of Dick’s works are being adapted. By the time of his death in 1982, he had published 44 novels and written more than 120 short stories. Those familiar with his writing might be able to spot some of his stories in the trailer above.

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams will be available free to Amazon Prime members beginning January 12, 2018. If you do not have an account, you can sign up for a 30-day trial on Amazon's website.