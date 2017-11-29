The generous folks at EaseUS are offering some free software to TechSpot readers once again, but this time they're going above and beyond. EaseUS MobiMover is a user-friendly iPhone data transfer software for Windows. It works as an iPhone/iPad file manager that can help to transfer, add, delete and edit data with a few clicks (and no iTunes necessary), so you can move data around, backup, and so on.

MobiMover can also be useful to transfer data from your old iPhone or iPad to a new device with iOS 11, and to sync files from computer to your iPhone and viceversa. Simply connect your iPhone/iPad to your PC, select, and manage files as needed and check the files on your device.

How to get your free software

Entering the drawing is easy. Post a comment below and let us know you want a free license.

Insightful, funny, or otherwise interesting posts are encouraged. But come on, 500 licenses... you'll get one.

Go to this download page to grab the trial version in the meantime. We'll send you an activation code via email or private message in the coming week.

That's it. The giveaway is open for a week until next Wednesday, Dec 6. First come, first serve.