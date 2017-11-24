Now that the iPhone X has been out for a few weeks, industry insiders are looking at what Apple might offer in next year’s handsets. Respected KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes one major change in the 2018 models will be support for gigabit LTE through upgraded modems and liquid crystal polymer (LCP) antenna modules.

In a research note to investors, Kuo said the new handsets will use at least two LCP LTE antenna modules, much like the iPhone X, but will include modifications to support 4X4 MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) standards, which can increase the number of data paths between a cellular tower and a device to four.

Antenna design upgrade a key factor in anticipated boost to LTE transmission speed in new 2H18F iPhone models. As a LTE antenna FPCB material, LCP is superior to PI in properties related to high-frequency, thermal performance and moisture resistance. We predict 2H18 new iPhones will be equipped with two LCP LTE antenna modules same as iPhone X or more, but with higher specs to support 4×4 MIMO standards.

As noted by MacRumors, Kuo also believes that Apple will use Intel XMM 7560 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 modems in the next iPhones to enable faster LTE transmission speeds.

Assuming Kuo’s prediction is accurate, and they usually are, the new technology will see Apple catch up with some Android handsets that already support gigabit LTE. Big rival Samsung introduced one of the first of these devices, the Galaxy S8, while the Sony Xperia XZ Premium also boasts the feature.

Kuo believes there will be three iPhones released next year: two OLED models, one measuring 5.8 inches and the other a massive 6.5 inches, along with a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD model. All of which will come with dual SIM slots.