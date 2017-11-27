Samsung currently offers a range of QLED TVs for sale, but for high-end displays they still have some drawbacks. A QLED TV is nothing more than an LCD panel with quantum dot filters placed over the top. Instead of QLED, Samsung could be switching over to Micro LED displays. Micro LED TVs are exactly what they sound like: massive quantities of extremely tiny LEDs arranged in a grid pattern.

Going back to 2012, Sony was the first to show off a 55-inch Micro LED TV. Since then, little data was revealed to the public and a commercial product was never launched. Samsung could be changing that at CES 2018 with the unveiling of a gigantic 150-inch TV. Micro LED TVs could further reduce power consumption and prevent burn-in.

To be considered a Micro LED, each pixel must be less than 100 micrometers. Producing extremely small LEDs is a manufacturing challenge that seems to be the greatest roadblock preventing a marketable product. Once the tiny diodes can be produced, applying them to a plastic backing will allow for thin, light, and pliable displays.

Samsung is not the only business interested in Micro LED technology. Apple is also working with TSMC to develop methods of mass producing Micro LEDs. It is believed that Apple would like to implement the new display technology into wearables and VR/AR uses. Mobile devices are unlikely to use Micro LED displays anytime soon since producing the required size of LED is still not scalable for mass production.