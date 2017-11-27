Fear that AI may one day take over the world can take a back seat – at least, for one day – as Nvidia recently announced a partnership with GE Healthcare to improve an area of the industry that is ripe for optimization.

As it stands today, the average hospital creates around 50 petabytes of data per year (think imaging scans… lots of large imaging scans). That translates to 20 million four-drawer filing cabinets full of text or 13.3 years of HD video. Needless to say, it’s a lot of data… but worse yet is that more than 97 percent of it never gets analyzed or used.

With Nvidia’s help, GE Healthcare is bringing AI to 500,000 imaging devices around the globe. The Nvidia-powered Revolution Frontier CT is said to be two times faster in imaging processing compared to its predecessor.

The idea is that, with the smarts built right into the machine, image processing times will be reduced and third-party solutions won't be necessary. What’s more, healthcare professionals will gain insight or perhaps even catch ailments they may have otherwise missed without the AI’s recognition help.

The data will be a gold mine for the team’s AI as it’ll serve as additional source material to learn from. More data will allow the algorithms to be refined even further and ultimately result in a better overall tool for doctors.

Those interested in learning more can swing by Nvidia’s booth at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), in Chicago, an event attended by more than 50,000 professionals. Nvidia says it will host AI demonstrations at the event as well as provide hands-on training in deep learning and even host a talk on intelligent machines in hospitals.