Cyber Monday: 40 best tech deals as selected by our editors
We've scanned and filtered out a lot of the noise and selected the best tech deals we could find todayBy Ivan Franco
Cyber Monday is here, which means continued savings on your favorite items. We've scanned and filtered out a lot of the noise and selected the best tech deals we could find today. Some are similar deals that we saw during the Thanksgiving weekend, but had either expired or gone out of stock, and are now back on. Others are new, so check the list out as you might find something that you were eyeing in the first place and now it the time to get your shopping done -- at a discount. Do note some of these deals may expire before the day ends, so act fast if you are set on buying something.
Audio
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $179 at Amazon (list price $299).
- Kingston HyperX Cloud Revolver Headset for $88 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Sonos Play:1 Wireless Streaming Smart Speaker for $149 at Amazon (list price $199.99).
- Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99 at Amazon (list price $149).
- Sennheiser HD1 On-Ear Wireless Headphones w/ Noise Cancellation for $249.95 at Amazon (list price $399.95).
Monitors
- 34" Dell U3417W UltraSharp Curved WQHD for $699.99 at Dell (list price $1,099.99).
- 34" Samsung C34F791 Curved FreeSync Gaming 3440 x 1440 for $600 at Newegg (list price $950) *Use coupon EMCBBCH77
- 29" LG 29UM68-P 21:9 UltraWide IPS Monitor with FreeSync for $225 at Amazon (list price $400).
- 28" Dell S2817Q 4K 2ms Monitor for $299.99 at Dell (list price $599.99).
- 27" Samsung C27F591 Curved Freesync Gaming for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB unlocked for $574.99 at Amazon (list price $724.99).
- Essential Phone w/ 4K 360-degree camera for $399 at Amazon (list price $620.98).
- Huawei Mate 9 64GB unlocked for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB 6.3" unlocked for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $949.99).
TVs
- 65" Samsung UN65MU6500 4K Curved Smart HDTV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 at Dell(list price $1,499.99).
- 43" Toshiba 1080p LED HDTV with Chromecast for $200 at Best Buy (list price $350).
- 55" TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED HDTV for $379.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99).
- 55" LG OLED557A OLED 4K HDR HDTV for $1,499.99 at Dell (list price $2,299.99).
- 55" LG 55SJ8500 4K 120Hz Native Smart LED HDTV w/ Dolby Vision HDR for $796.99 at Amazon (list price $1,299.99).
- 55" Samsung UN55MU6300 4K Smart HDTV + $100 Dell Gift Card for $599.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
Electronics
- Amazon Fire Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99).
- Amazon Echo Show w/ Alexa for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99).
- UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker (Holiday Edition) for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99).
- Ring 720p Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell for $99 at Amazon (list price $179).
- Google Home Speaker for $79 at Jet (list price $129).
- GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera for $349 at Amazon (list price $399).
PC Hardware
- Corsair K70 LUX RGB Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $120 at Amazon (list price $170).
- Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $80 at Amazon (list price $159.99).
- Samsung 500 GB T5 Portable for $170 at Amazon (list price $199).
- Razer Deathadder Elite Chroma RGB Gaming Mouse for $42.49 at Amazon (list price $69.99).
- Samsung 500GB 850 EVO SSD for $140 at Amazon (list price $160).
- Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 for $199.99 at Newegg (list price $250) *Optional $20 card offer
Networking
- Google WiFi AC1200 Mesh Router System (3-Pack) for $249 at Amazon (list price $299).
- Netgear Orbi RBK50 for $238 at Amazon (list price $399).
- eero Home WiFi System 2nd Gen (1 eero + 2 eero Beacons) for $297 at Amazon (list price $399).
Gaming
- Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $349.99 at GameStop (list price $399.99).
- Sony Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership (PS3, PS4, Vita) for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
- Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch VR System for $349 at Amazon (list price $399).
- Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Console for $189.99 at Walmart (list price $249.99).
Pre-Built Desktop PCs
