Tech deals on Prime Day 2026: Our picks for PC hardware, laptops, gadgets, and more
Good deals are harder to find, but these are worth a lookBy Ivan Franco
TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust.
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When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Amazon Prime Day is back, running from June 23 through June 26. While this year's event isn't overflowing with must-buy discounts, there are still a handful of genuinely worthwhile deals on laptops, OLED gaming monitors, SSDs, processors, headphones, and other tech we've tested, reviewed, or would happily recommend. We've done the digging so you don't have to, and we'll continue updating this list as better offers appear throughout the sale.
Most of our picks are products we'd recommend regardless of the discount. The colored number on the left is our Product Finder metascore, which aggregates expert reviews from across the web to help separate the genuinely good products from the merely cheap ones.
- 88 Apple MacBook Air 13 M5 Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $949 (list $1,099)
- 87 Alienware AW3425DW 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $629 (list $800)
- 76 Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Wireless Portable Mouse for $60 (list $90)
- 85 Samsung 9100 Pro 1 TB PCIe NVMe PCIe 5.0 SSD for $206 (normally $340)
- 84 Apple iPad 11" (11th-gen) 128GB Wi-Fi for $299 (list $350)
- 86 Apple Watch SE 3 40mm Smartwatch for $199 (normally $250)
- 90 Alienware AW2725DF 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $499 (list $900)
- 83 Apple AirPods 4 for $99 (usually $129)
- 87 Keychron K2 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $51 (list $80)
- 81 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Wireless Earbuds for $149 (normally $250)
- 89 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $75 (list $150)
- 81 AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Unlocked Processor for $328 (list $499)
- 81 Sonos Ace Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $265 (usually $449)
- 85 Logitech G502 X LightForce Wired Gaming Mouse for $56 (list $100)
- 86 Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Smartwatch for $279 (normally $400)
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 5070 Ti, Intel Core Ultra 9, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,599 (list $2,200)
- 85 Garmin epix Pro Gen 2 Smartwatch for $499 (list $1,000)
- 90 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $854 (list $1,800)
- 93 Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $179 (usually $250)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Unlocked Processor for $84 (list $160)
- 90 Garmin Instinct 2 Crossover Solar Smartwatch for $279 (list $400)
- 89 AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT Unlocked Processor for $189 (usually $250)
- 73 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Smartwatch for $334 (usually $500)
- 90 Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD for $369 (normally $640)
- 85 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Unlocked Smartphone for $934 (list $1,300)
- 89 Sony WF-1000XM6 True Wireless Earbuds for $265 (usually $330)
- 83 Apple AirPods Max 2 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $399 (usually $549)
- 87 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Unlocked Processor for $199 (list $499)
- 86 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Unlocked Processor for $348 (list $449)
- 89 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Smartwatch for $649 (normally $800)
- 79 Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $89 (list $170)
- 82 Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Earphones with AppleCare+ for $179 (list $250)
- LG Ultragear 39GS95QE 39" OLED Gaming Monitor for $896 (list $1,499)
- Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker for $279 (list $399)
- TP-Link Deco XE70 Pro Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System for $209 (normally $250)
- 92 Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headset for $198 (usually $400)
- 69 Logitech G213 Prodigy LightSync Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $39 (list $60)
- 90 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $179 (usually $380)
- 87 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $28 (list $50)
- 86 Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headset for $378 (usually $460)
- 86 Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $69 (list $150)
- Asus RT-AX1800S Dual Band WiFi 6 Router for $58 (normally $100)
- 87 Google Pixel Watch 4 Android Smartwatch for $319 (normally $400)
- Logitech C920x Webcam for $54 (normally $80)
- 89 Sonos Era 100 Wi-Fi Speaker for $179 (list $249)
- eero 6 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-Pack for $194 (normally $300)
- 86 TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi router for $74 (normally $130)
- 78 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Smartwatch for $374 (list $650)
- Acer Aspire 14 AI Laptop with Intel Core Ultra 5, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $479 (list $582)
- 82 Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse for $47 (list $90)
- 78 Samsung Galaxy Book 5 360 Laptop with Intel Core 7 Ultra, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $999 (list $1,250)
Non-Amazon But Still Great Deals
- Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for $29 at TechSpot Store (list $220)
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $10 at TechSpot Store (list $199)
- 72 HP Victus with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050 and 512GB SSD for $599 at BestBuy
Bonus Track
- Samsung Odyssey G3 27" Gaming Monitor for $149 (list $230)
- 88 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $269 (usually $449)
- 89 Apple iPad Pro 11" M5 with 256GB, Wi-Fi 7 for $899 (list $999)
- 77 Samsung Galaxy S26 with 256GB, Unlocked Smartphone for $684 (list $900)
- 84 Apple iPad Air 11" M4 128GB Wi-Fi for $519 (list $600)
- 82 Google TV Streamer for $75 (list $100)
- 90 Sonos Roam 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134 (usually $180)
- 77 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9" Android Tablet for $237 (list $400)
- 80 Google Pixel 10a 128GB Unlocked for $399 (list $499)
- 77 Sony Inzone Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $168 (normally $200)
- 82 Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Smart Portable Projector for $399 (list $800)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K Max for $34 (list $60)
- 81 Logitech G915X TKL RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $169 (normally $230)
- Nikon Z 6II Mirrorless Camera with 24-70mm Lens for $1,996 (list $2,597)
- 81 Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB Unlocked for $684 (list $1,000)
- 87 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds for $161 (normally $230)
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $95 (list $150)
- Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series 1TB SSD for $189 (list $250)
Expired... may come back
- 83 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (Asus Prime) 16GB GDDR7 Graphics Card for $899 at Best Buy
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