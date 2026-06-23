Amazon Prime Day is back, running from June 23 through June 26. While this year's event isn't overflowing with must-buy discounts, there are still a handful of genuinely worthwhile deals on laptops, OLED gaming monitors, SSDs, processors, headphones, and other tech we've tested, reviewed, or would happily recommend. We've done the digging so you don't have to, and we'll continue updating this list as better offers appear throughout the sale.

Most of our picks are products we'd recommend regardless of the discount. The colored number on the left is our Product Finder metascore, which aggregates expert reviews from across the web to help separate the genuinely good products from the merely cheap ones.

Non-Amazon But Still Great Deals

Bonus Track

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