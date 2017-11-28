Huawei sub-brand Honor has finally pulled the cover back on its latest premium handset. Unveiled at an event in China, the Honor V10 packs a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9 that’s nestled comfortably into a chassis with ultra slim bezels.

The flagship is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 SoC, the same chip utilized in the Mate 10 line, alongside up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of local storage (it is expandable). A dual-camera setup (one 16-megapixel color sensor and one 20-megapixel monochrome sensor) can be found on the rear of the device while a 13-megapixel sensor graces the front for selfie duties.

A 3,750mAh battery with quick charging technology should suffice for most users. It’ll ship running Android Oreo with Huawei’s EMUI 8 overlay on top.

Sacrifices won’t have to be made in the audio department as the handset retains the tried and true 3.5mm headphone jack. It is, however, notably missing water resistance.

The front-facing camera is used as part of Huawei’s facial recognition system a la the iPhone X (there's also a fingerprint sensor to fall back on). Huawei even borrowed Apple’s Animojis idea and brought it into the Honor V10 albeit with completely different characters.

The Honor V10 goes on sale next month in China starting at 2,699 yuan (around $400). It’ll be available in red, black, blue and gold color schemes. International availability hasn’t yet been addressed.