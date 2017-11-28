To say Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Ajit Pai’s plan to deregulate broadband providers is unpopular would be an understatement. The public overwhelmingly opposes the move, and several prominent celebrities and tech companies have been very vocal on the matter. Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Ruffalo, Cher, and others, have all spoke out against Pai’s move.

The FCC head defended his stance during an event in Washington proclaiming that the criticisms of his plan have been nothing but “hot air,” and “clickbait” media.

“Given that some of the more eye-catching critiques have come from Hollywood celebrities, whose large online followings give them out-sized influence in shaping the public debate, I thought I’d respond directly to some of their assertions.”

#NetNeutrality is an issue that will affect every single person here. It is not a partisan issue. We will never go back to a free internet. https://t.co/OW1tIVz0B1 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 21, 2017

Pai then went on to provide long-winded rebuttals to individual criticisms voiced by named celebrities. For example, after pointing out that Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, “We will never go back to a free internet,” the chairman went on a three-minute explanation on why he was wrong and how “light-touch regulation” was better than “heavy-handed micromanagement.” He repeated this process with at least four other outspoken figures including George Takei and Alyssa Milano

I know. We’ve faced a lot of issues threatening our democracy in the last year. But honestly, the @FCC and @AjitPaiFCC’s dismantling of #NetNeutrality is one of the biggest.



THIS IS A HUGE DEAL.



And yet #SaveNetNeutrality isn’t trending. https://t.co/LgvSJ99RLv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 21, 2017

High-profile tech corporations that oppose his idea, like Facebook, Twitter, and Google, were not ignored either. He was particularly harsh against Twitter saying, “Now look: I love Twitter, but let’s not kid ourselves; when it comes to a free and open internet, Twitter is a part of the problem. The company has a viewpoint and uses that viewpoint to discriminate.”

His stance is that tech companies are playing the victim, crying about net neutrality and wanting broadband providers to be regulated as to not restrict them, but are unwilling to face those same non-discriminatory policies themselves.

He reiterated multiple times how his proposal merely goes back to pre-2015 light regulation — a time when the internet was not suffering any of the “absurd” injustices that opponents are suggesting will come with his plan. He adds that his proposal will also require transparency from providers and that the Federal Trade Commission will be the watchdog that will step in if unfair practices arise.

Pai closed by saying, “So, when you get past all the wild accusations, fear mongering, hysteria; here’s the frankly boring bottom line: the plan to restore internet freedom would return to the light-touch, market-based approach under which the internet thrived.”

The FCC will vote on Pai’s proposal on December 14. It is expected to pass 3-2 along party lines.

Related Reads Net neutrality comment analysis reveals mass use of forms and bots, broad opposition to Ajit Pai