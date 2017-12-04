One of the longest-standing speedrunning records in history has been toppled. Over the weekend, Karl Jobst managed to complete Dam – the first mission in GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo 64 – in just 52 seconds flat.

The previous record, first set by Bryan Bosshardt way back in 2002, was 53 seconds. More than 100 people have tied the record in the years since, leading many to assume that it was technically impossible to complete the map any faster.

With his record-setting run, Jobst has proven them wrong.

Jobst pulled the run off on Agent difficulty. As Kotaku highlights, it all comes down to his use of boosts and getting through the stage’s gates as fast as possible. Jobst said on Reddit that he has spent around 250 hours working on the achievement and has only had three runs during that time in which he got all three speed boosts.

As you can see in the clip, he is overcome with emotion when the summary screen loads at the end of the map.

The question on everyone’s mind now is whether or not a 51-second run is possible. Given how long the 53-second run stood, I think this one is safe for quite a while.

