The iPhone X may have the highest price tag of any mainstream consumer smartphone right now, but LG is about to release a handset even more expensive than Apple’s flagship. Set for launch in South Korea later this month, there will only be 300 units of the LG Signature Edition available, each one priced at around 2 million won ($1800).

This marks the first time LG has used its Signature brand for a smartphone. The name is usually reserved for its top-tier home appliances and TVs such as the OLED65G6P.

The Signature Edition looks a lot like LG’s newest flagship, the V30, and has many of the same specifications, though there are a few upgrades to help justify that near $2000 price.

The biggest difference between the two handsets is the Signature Edition's use of premium materials, such as the scratch-reducing zirconium ceramic back cover. Buyers also get the option of having their name engraved in the rear of the phone.

The RAM is boosted from the V30’s 4GB up to 6GB in this special edition, and it comes with 256GB of UFS 2.1 expandable internal storage. Features such as the 3,300mAh battery, Snapdragon 835, six-inch screen, dual cameras, and 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC remain. It also supports LG Pay and Qi Wireless Charging, ships with Android 8.0, and comes with Bang & Olufsen wired earphones and LG’s H5 Bluetooth earphones.

Those lucky enough to grab one of the 300 units that are only being released in Korea have the option of a black or white color scheme.