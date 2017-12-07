Apple on Thursday published its annual Best of 2017 list, highlighting the year’s top apps, games, movies, TV shows, podcasts, books and more as determined by Apple employees.

Apple said its editors and curators identified four breakout trends in app culture in 2017: the introduction of augmented reality, the rise of real-time competitive gaming, apps that transform storytelling and reading and those that focus on mental health and mindfulness.

On the iPhone, health and fitness app Calm was crowned the top overall app while Splitter Critters earned game of the year honors. Over on the iPad, photo editing suite Affinity Photo was picked as the app of the year and 3D puzzler The Witness came out on top in the game of the year category.

Drake continued to dominate as his More Life release was the top album of the year. Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, meanwhile, ranked as this year’s top song. Taylor Swift’s latest album, Reputation, has already reached the third spot on the 2017 US top album charts despite having just launched on November 10.

In the movie category, Moana led the way followed by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Wonder Woman. Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty topped the iTunes TV charts this year.

Google last week shared the top Android apps of 2017. Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of crossover between the two platforms, especially in the entertainment categories. Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, for example, were also popular among Android users.