Even after the success of The Force Awakens and Rogue One, there’s always a concern that a new Star Wars movie might disappoint. Following its world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Hollywood over the weekend, it seems The Last Jedi isn’t going to fall into this category. In fact, many who saw it claim the eighth entry in the main franchise is the best Star Wars movie ever.

The embargo on full reviews for The Last Jedi doesn’t lift until Tuesday, but those who attended the premier have left glowing, spoiler-free responses on social media. Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier called it “Intense, funny, emotional, exciting,” adding that he “loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

Fandango managing editor Erik Davis was equally full of praise, calling it “absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful.”

#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

Many singled out the fantastic performances of Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher, with Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican tweeting: “You may not always feel how you want to feel, but the feelings will be genuine and deep, and I am grateful for them. Especially when it comes to @carrieffisher.”

You may not always feel how you want to feel, but the feelings will be genuine and deep, and I am grateful for them. Especially when it comes to @carrieffisher. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/gw2ntT3ATp — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

As was the case with The Force Awakens, it seems that The Last Jedi contains some major shocks, with several viewers noting their surprise at certain scenes. They also warn people to avoid spoilers—not an easy task when doing virtually anything online—so once December 15 arrives, make sure to see it as soon as possible.

However, not everyone thinks The Last Jedi is the best Star Wars title in the franchise’s history. Critic Scott Mantz said that while he liked it and found the movie great fun overall, he didn’t love it and considers Rogue One to be better.

THE LAST JEDI: A little too long & dragged in the middle, but great fun overall! As good as The Force Awakens; Rogue One is better! More humor than expected, great #StarWars moments, #MarkHamill is awesome! A worthy Episode VIII pic.twitter.com/HHihSa788D — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) December 10, 2017

Last month, Disney announced plans for a live-action Star Wars TV series and a brand-new trilogy, the latter of which will be created by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.