Unable to get your hands on a retro console from Nintendo but still itching for some nostalgia-inducing gameplay? Atari may have you covered.

The classic gaming company recently announced via e-mail that it’ll begin accepting pre-orders for its mysterious Ataribox on December 14 (this Thursday). There will be an opportunity for early birds to snag a console at a discounted rate although that offer is apparently “extremely limited.”

Atari shared renderings of its upcoming system over the summer. The design is heavily influenced by the classic 1977 Atari 2600 console, right down to the wood veneer and slits across the top.

The modern iteration will be far more powerful and flexible than the original, however, thanks to its custom AMD processor with Radeon graphics and Linux OS. That power will come at a price as the system is expected to sell for between $250 and $300 – far more than Nintendo’s miniature retro consoles.

Perhaps the Commodore 64 Mini for $69.99 would be a better buy?

The truth is, we still don’t know very much about Atari’s new system. It sounds a lot like a set-top box with gaming capabilities (think Nvidia’s Shield TV) which, on its own, doesn’t sound all that exciting. Factor in Atari’s rich gaming history, however, and you’ve suddenly got something that is attention-grabbing. But for $300 – the same price as a Nintendo Switch? We’ll see…