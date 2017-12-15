It goes without saying that if you are a regular TechSpot reader, you are into technology in one way or another. Some of us are professionals, and some are hobbyists. In either case, none of us were born tech enthusiasts. We all have a story about who or what got us into our technological interests and professions.

For me, it was the first time I saw someone program a computer. Some older, mischievous kids at school had programmed an IBM 5150 to have a little, animated character stroll out to the middle of the screen and flip everyone the bird. It was silly, but it got me interested in how they did it, and I began programming myself. My broad interest in technology sprouted and grew from there.

Whether it was an inspirational figure, a particular gadget that you had to have, or and anecdote like mine, who or what got you interested in technology?