Microsoft has rolled out its new Windows 10 build for Insiders in the Fast ring, bringing several improvements and new features, including Timeline and Sets, to the company’s operating system.

Timeline, you may remember, was supposed to arrive in the Fall Creators update but it never made the final cut. It’s described as an extension of Windows 10's current Task View. Essentially, it offers a visual timeline of your previous activities, allowing you to jump directly back to an earlier session and resume work.

Timeline not only covers activities that were carried out on your current PC, but also those from other Windows 10 devices you’ve been using. And thanks to Cortana integration, this will eventually include Microsoft apps on Android and iOS, too.

As well as showing relevant activities from earlier in the day, you can revert back to tasks that were carried out on specific past dates, or look for a previous activity via the search bar.

Those concerned about the feature’s privacy implications can choose which apps appear in the Timeline, or even disable it completely in the Settings Menu and new Activity History panel.

Another new feature is Sets, though this name might change in the final version. It introduces tabs to various apps that open content related to whatever it is you’re working on; this includes webpages, documents, files, etc. Sets is initially arriving in mail & Calendar, OneNote, and Edge apps.

Other changes include general improvements to Cortana, Windows Shell, Windows Settings, and My People. There’s also a new dark theme for the Edge browser, better gestures for precision touchpads, and more of Microsoft’s Fluent Design.