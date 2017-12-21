Remember the GPD Win, the Windows-based handheld featuring a keyboard and gaming controls that came out last year? It was quite well received, though it wasn’t without its faults. But a successor sporting improved hardware and a bigger screen could prove to be even more popular.

The GPD Win 2 will reportedly start its Indiegogo campaign on January 15 and be available around April 2018. While the original device was powered by an Intel Atom X7-Z8750, this next iteration comes with a Kaby Lake-derived Core m3-7Y30. This chip has a 1.00 GHz base frequency, compared to the Atom’s 600 MHz, and a max Turbo frequency of 2.60 GHz. Additionally, the m3 features integrated Intel HD Graphics 615; a big improvement over the Atom X7’s Intel 405 graphics.

The RAM is upgraded from 4GB of LPDDR3 to 8GB, and the storage is also doubled—up to 128GB—while moving from the slower eMMC flash to an M.2 SSD.

The screen gets a half-inch boost up to 6-inches, though the 1280 x 720 resolution remains, and it now has two 4900mAh batteries at 3.8v, giving a total of 9800mAh. The layout of the gaming controls has also undergone a slight change, with the ABXY buttons and the right stick swapping places.

While these are only very early numbers, the frame rate table below gives an idea of how the GPD Win 2 stacks up against its predecessor. Almost 40 fps is pretty good for the demanding GTA V, though that is in 720p and at the lowest settings.

Another plus point is that users will be able to stream Steam games directly to the GPD Win 2, assuming they’re in close proximity to their PC. It can also run a number of Wii U titles, including Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, through an emulator

All this extra hardware means a hike in price, of course. While the original GPD Win launched at around $350, this second handheld will be available for $599.

Here's the full list of specs:

SOC Intel M3-7Y30

8GB of RAM, LPDDR3 @ 1866MHz

128GB of storage, M.2 2242 SSD card SATA 3.0.

6-inch Sharp 1280x720p capacitive touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 4

Windows 10 home 64 bitWiFi: 802.11 a/ac/b/g/n 2.4G/5G

2 Blutooth

Stereo speakers and microphone

USB Type A 3.0, USB Type C 3.0, Micro HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro SD

2 x 4900mAh batteries at 3.8v. Total of 9800mAh – 37.24Wh

Two vibration motors

Weight 460g, Width: 162mm, Depth: 99mm, Thickness: 25mm

The construction material consists of an ABS body, Metal frame lid with swappable cover

PD 2.0, capable of charging the WIN 2 from zero to 50% in 30 minutes

Heatsink + Auto controlled fan (able to pump out hot air at eight times the rate of the current WIN)