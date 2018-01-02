We've seen smart light bulbs, speakers, TVs and phones from many major tech companies already but now GE is getting in on the action. The company recently announced its decision to add a couple of new smart devices to their C by GE line of products in 2018 - specifically, a new smart light switch and ceiling light.

While smart light switches and ceiling lights are nothing new on their own, GE's upcoming products stand out due to the inclusion of a miniature smart speaker in both devices.

The company claims this feature will allow the devices to serve as additional Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit contact points depending on a given user's preferences. Additionally, this will allow users to play music through the devices and even control other connected tech throughout their home without needing to purchase a separate smart speaker for every room.

In addition to acting as smart home hubs, Slash Gear reports that both of GE's upcoming devices will have a few extra pieces of tech lying dormant under the hood including occupancy, humidity and temperature sensors. It's unclear what the company plans to use the sensors for at the moment.

If you're interested in grabbing one or both of these devices for yourself, you may be in for a bit of a wait as GE hasn't offered a specific release date or price for either device.