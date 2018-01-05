The 2018 edition of Awesome Games Done Quick, an annual speedrunning-for-charity event that brings together some of the world’s best gamers, kicks off this weekend.

The action gets started on January 7 at noon Eastern when runner JHobz tackles Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Other games scheduled to be played on Sunday include Splatoon 2, Blaster Master Zero, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, LittleBigPlanet 2 and Batman: Arkham Asylum, just to name a few.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2018 will conclude a week later in the wee hours of January 14. The entire event schedule is posted online for those interested in checking out the lineup.

Games Done Quick is technically a bi-annual event. The winter version is known as Awesome Games Done Quick while the summer variant is known as Summer Games Done Quick.

Next week’s marathon will take place in Herndon, Virginia, but will be livestreamed in its entirety via Twitch. The event aims to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. If past events are any indication, the charity is in store for a sizable donation.

Summer Games Done Quick 2017 managed to raise nearly $1.8 million for Doctors Without Borders (in fact, Games Done Quick is the largest fundraising event globally for both charities).

If you’ve got some downtime between CES coverage next week, be sure to check out the event and perhaps donate a few bucks for a good cause.