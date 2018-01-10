Apple has been quite busy juggling its PR image with the controversy over throttled iPhones. As if that was not enough, it is now being reported that its flagship iPhone X is having issues with overheating and excessive data consumption.

As far back as November, websites like Tenorshare and TechoBezz have been offering advice to iPhone X owners on how to keep their devices from overheating. Their recommendations range from forcing a hard reset to disabling background app refreshes.

Even if these home remedies alleviate overheating, there is no reason in users’ minds that a $1,000 phone should have to be home remedied at all. So they have begun flocking to Apple’s support forum to complain.

Several applications and actions seem to be triggering the iPhone X to heat up. Waze, the native YouTube app and watching a video in Safari all seem to generate excessive heat. Rapid battery loss also accompanies the issue.

One owner documented the issue in a video. It shows the camera's flash has been disabled due to excessive heat. Several comments on the video show numerous others having similar issues.

Another iPhone X owner complained on Reddit that his iPhone got so hot that it was hard to hold and finally “failed.”

“My wife’s iPhone X overheated last night and failed,” he wrote. “The phone is so hot I could barley hold it. I have tried to restart, and connect to iTunes. It will not register being connected, and is frozen on the notification screen.”

After reaching a certain temperature, iPhones will shut down to prevent damage. I experienced this safety measure last summer when the sun heated up my iPhone 6s which I was using to navigate in my car.

At least one user has reported putting his device in the freezer to cool it down.

To make matters worse, other owners are saying the iPhone X is consuming copious amounts of data from their cellular provider. The phone (or more likely apps on the phone) seem to be using large quantities of mobile bandwidth even when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi.

4.5GB mobile data used by iPhone X in 4 hours while sitting at home connected to WiFi and not using it.



Shambles. — Stephen (@smsanders) November 28, 2017

It is unclear if the overheating and data consumption problems are related. So far Apple has not officially responded to those complaining in the support forum nor has it acknowledged there is a problem. That does not mean engineers are not aware of the situation and may actually be in the process of trying to figure out what is wrong and how to fix it.

If you have experienced overheating issues with your iPhone, you can try some of the home remedies until Apple gets a fix together. However, I do not recommend putting it in the freezer. Rapid cooling is likely to cause more problems than it will fix.

Lead Image by 9to5Mac