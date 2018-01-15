Ever since Cupertino city council unanimously approved Apple’s plans to build a massive new campus back in 2013, we’ve slowly watched the company's ambitious project take shape. Now, the first drone footage of 2018 shows development winding up, with most of the remaining work involving landscaping around the spaceship ring.

The video, which can also be viewed in 1440p and 4K, was posted by Duncan Sinfield on Sunday. He notes that much of the large construction equipment has now been removed from the campus as it is no longer required and that the finishing touches are being applied to the landscaping.

The flyover gives us a look at the Steve Jobs Theatre. The 120,000 square-foot, 1000-seat subterranean space was the setting for the iPhone X/iPhone 8 launch event back in September. Sitting on top of the theatre’s lobby is the largest freestanding carbon-fiber roof ever made, consisting of 44 identical radial panels that measure 70 feet long and 11 feet wide on average.

As impressive as it is, the theatre is still eclipsed by the ring-shaped main building, which, back in April, saw the first workers start moving in. It holds 12,000 employees, has 2.8 million square feet of floor space, and reaches four stories high and three below ground level. It also boasts a 1,521-foot diameter and is “clad entirely in the world’s largest panels of curved glass.”

We also get to see the Apple Park Visitor Center, which opened to the public in November. It features a cantilevered carbon fiber roof designed to look like it floats.

Expect to see more drone footage over the coming months.