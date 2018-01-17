Video games based on movies typically stink although occasionally, exceptions slip by. Such is true of GoldenEye 007, the Nintendo 64 exclusive courtesy of developer Rare that’s arguably one of the greatest first-person shooters of all-time (and almost certainly the best game ever to be based on a film).

Like other classics from the ‘90s, GoldenEye 007 is a favorite among modders. One recent example is GoldenEye with Mario Characters, a mash-up from YouTube user StupidMarioBros1Fan that substitutes all of the game’s original characters for faces from other Nintendo classics including Super Mario 64.

The mod goes a bit deeper than initially thought as it also includes new deathmatch maps based on popular settings from Super Mario 64 (you can play inside Peach’s castle, for example).

The author notes that it took about four months to build the mod.

Those interested in giving GoldenEye with Mario Characters a shot (no pun intended) can download the mod over on GoldenEye Vault.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.