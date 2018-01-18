App Annie has released its annual end-of-year report on the state of the app economy. 2017 saw over 175 billion global app downloads, which represents 60 percent growth compared to 2015, while consumer spending has more than doubled over the last two years, exceeding $86 billion last year.

The report adds that each person spent a total of almost 1.5 months using apps in 2017, 30 percent longer than they did in 2015. The average consumer uses apps for almost 3 hours a day. They have 80 apps on their phone and use 40 of them in a given month. The former figure is slightly higher for most smartphone owners in Japan and China, who have more than 100 apps on their devices.

App Annie includes third-party Android stores in its figures, which account for many of the downloads within China. Much of the growth last year can be attributed to the Asian country and other emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and Russia.

China still leads the way when it comes to app usage. $1 out of every $4 generated from app stores, in-app ads, and mobile commerce comes from the Chinese market.

India is making significant strides, too. Thanks to the introduction of subsidized, unlimited 4G access by mobile network operator Jio in September 2016, the country has now moved into the number two position in terms of total downloads, knocking the US into the number three spot. Downloads in India have increased 215 percent over the last two years, compared to a five percent decrease in the US.

Interestingly, the report says that on average, US users download at least three apps each month, with over 70 percent of users downloading at least one app per month. This contradicts comScore’s report from last year that said 51 percent of US smartphone users download zero applications every month.

App Annie predicts that consumer spending across app stores will continue on this upward trend in 2018, when it will exceed $110 billion.