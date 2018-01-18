Anyone knowledgeable in the field of photography will tell you that a digital camera’s overall quality can’t be ascertained solely by looking at its megapixel output. In the case of Hasselblad’s new shooter, however, perhaps a rare exception can be made.

The Hasselblad H6D-400c MS is a medium-format digital camera capable of churning out massive images. It produces 100-megapixel photos with single exposures thanks to its 53.4 x 40mm CMOS sensor although when using the multi-shot (or “pixel shift”) capture feature, images can be recorded at up to 400 megapixels. That's twice as many megapixels as the H4D-200MS released in 2011.

A 3.0-inch touch-enabled display with a resolution of 920K dots assists in framing shots and reviewing images.

As you might expect, the H6D-400c MS can also capture UHD (4K) video using Hasselblad’s proprietary RAW video format and packs other modern amenities like Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB 3.0 Type-C connectivity, dual media card slots and an ISO range of 64 to 12,800.

The dual media card slots shouldn’t be overlooked as the photos this camera is capable of producing are quite large. According to Hasselblad, a 32GB card on average can store just 144 single-shot images.

To get an idea of what the 400-megapixel monster is capable of, head over to Hasselblad’s website and check out some sample photos courtesy of photographer Göran Liljeberg.

A camera of this caliber, unsurprisingly, isn’t cheap. The Hasselblad H6D-400c MS is available to pre-order as of writing for €47,999.00 which works out to nearly $59,000 (day rentals will also be offered starting at €399 per day, or nearly $500). Look for it to ship this March.

