Two-factor authentication (2FA) has become one of the most commonly-used security measures across the internet. Gaming platforms like Steam and email providers like Gmail have used it for quite some time now to great effect.

For the unaware, 2FA usually requires users to enter a six-digit code -- which typically changes every few seconds -- generated by a third-party app before they can successfully login, making it significantly more difficult for a hacker to hijack their account.

Naturally, offering users that extra layer of security can only be a good thing but some sites have been slower to pick up on the trend than others - Reddit being one of the former. Fortunately for security-minded users, that's finally changing.

Reddit has announced the implementation of their own 2FA system throughout the platform. This system will integrate with most third-party authentication apps, including Google Authenticator, Authy "or any app supporting the TOTP protocol." In addition to offering standard 2FA, Reddit will also allow users to generate backup codes they can use should they ever lose access to their phone

While this is the first time Reddit has brought this feature to their entire user base, they've reportedly been rolling the feature out to beta testers, subreddit moderators and third-party app developers over the past several months.

To access the new 2FA system for yourself, simply visit your account's password/email preferences tab on Reddit's desktop website and enable it.

