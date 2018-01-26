Google's Chrome OS has proven to be quite popular among students, educators and casual Internet users thanks to its simplistic design and its inclusion in Google's affordable line of Chromebook laptops.

However, Google may be looking to expand outside of the laptop market if a recent finding from Chrome Unboxed proves accurate. The outlet was tagged in a tweet (which appears to have been removed) from Twitter user Alister Payne who attended the recent BETT 2018 education and tech-oriented trade show in London.

In the tweet, Payne showed off a picture of what appears to be a Chrome OS tablet made by Acer. The device looks to have an 8-10" display and it will reportedly include a stylus from pen company Staedtler.

To be clear, the device has not been officially confirmed by Google or Acer yet, nor does it appear to be on display anywhere on BETT's show floor. Regardless, if the Chrome OS-running tablet does become a real product down the line, it could appeal strongly to younger users (the tweet referenced grade 1-3 children) and those who value interface usability and simplicity.