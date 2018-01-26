Google has launched a new app called Bulletin that’s designed to facilitate the sharing of “hyperlocal” stories about your community.

According to the search giant, the app makes it “effortless to put a spotlight on inspiring stories that aren’t being told” by local media. For example, if a storm has just rolled through and wiped out access to a local road, you could post about it on Bulletin with video, photos or text to help get the word out so others could take an alternate route to work or simply avoid a dangerous situation.

Bulletin is all about eliminating friction as you can tell stories without having to create a blog or build a website. Google notes that no setup is required to create a story – all you need is your smartphone. Bulletin stories are public and easy to discover through social networks, via Google search or even by e-mail or messaging apps.

The app, currently in a limited pilot in Nashville, TN, and Oakland, CA, seemingly offers greater reach than social media as you aren’t required to be friends with someone to be privy to their shared stories.

Google isn’t the first to offer a solution for this sort of hyperlocal news sharing. Nextdoor is a “private social network” for your neighborhood that’s described as the “best way to stay informed about what’s going on in your neighborhood.” Facebook also has a service called Local that offers news and information about local events.

You can request early access to the app over on the Bulletin landing page.