Elon Musk took to Twitter in early December 2017 to promote the sale of plain black baseball caps emblazoned with The Boring Company logo. In order to create demand and exclusivity, only 50,000 hats were to be sold with the promise of a flamethrower being available for purchase after all the hats were gone.

After 50k hats, we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2017

The goal was reached and true to its word, The Boring Company flamethrowers are now up for pre-order. The first shipments are expected in early spring but knowing how Tesla's production schedule runs, customers may have to wait a little longer. At $500 each and only 20,000 units available, The Boring Company is looking to rake in $10 million from the unconventional fundraising campaign.

Since the official unveiling of the flamethrower on January 27, over 7,000 units have sold. For those questioning how it is possible for consumers to be able to buy flamethrowers, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives does not regulate them as firearms, leaving little regulation. Of course, actually finding somewhere to buy one has been a challenge for consumers... until now.

Due to practical safety concerns, The Boring Company flamethrowers are designed to produce a flame only up to 10 feet long. Pressurized fuel is not able to soak distant objects.

According to some, there is a rumor that these flamethrowers may even be self-aware and know about decentralized financial systems.

But wait, there’s more: the flamethrower is sentient, its safe word is “cryptocurrency” and it comes with a free blockchain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2018

This may be one of the most ridiculous ways to raise money for a business that needs more cash but it is undoubtedly effective. Selling $1 million worth of hats to then sell ten times that amount in flamethrowers is a remarkable feat.