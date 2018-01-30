California has certainly faced its share of problems lately. Massive wildfires recently devastated the southwest portion of the state, injuring and killing many. With this in mind, it's perhaps understandable that one California politician is a bit antsy about the possibility of putting this destructive power in the hands of the public.

Unfortunately for California residents, that might mean Elon Musk's Boring Company flamethrower could be off-limits. The politician in question, California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, initially thought Musk's flamethrower was a joke. Upon realizing The Boring Company's upcoming product was quite real, Santiago expressed a feeling of betrayal given the state's otherwise strong relationship with the company.

"The state of California and the county and city of Los Angeles have entrusted Mr. Musk to help alleviate a real public policy problem here by executing a tunnel under the city to help alleviate traffic," said Santiago. "This deviation feels like a slap in the face." Santiago hopes to introduce legislation placing a ban on all Boring Company flamethrower sales within the state.

It's worth noting Musk's flamethrower is not technically a true flamethrower - in many ways, it's little more than a large butane torch. Further, according to a tweet from Musk, the Boring Company flamethrower has a flame shorter than 10ft, making it perfectly legal. In the same tweet, he also noted he'd be "way more scared" of a steak knife than the Boring Company's flamethrower.

Santiago's full statement can be seen in the following tweet from LA Times writer Liam Dillon:

NO FLAMETHROWERS IN CALIFORNIA, SAYS ASSEMBLYMAN. LOOKING AT YOU @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/qCK2iCf9eP — Liam Dillon (@dillonliam) January 29, 2018