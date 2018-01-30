It's no secret that America's healthcare industry isn't in the best position at the moment. Premium costs are sky-high for many US citizens with no sign of relief anytime soon - at least, not through typical channels.

It now seems that corporations have decided to take the healthcare issue into their own hands. Retail giant Amazon will be partnering up with holding company Berkshire Hathaway and financial services firm JPMorgan Chase to create a completely new healthcare company focused on "reining in" healthcare costs for their employees.

"The ballooning costs of healthcare act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy," said Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffet. "Our group does not come to this problem with answers. But we also do not accept it as inevitable."

The three companies have not offered many details regarding the specifics of their plan just yet. All we know so far is that the company will focus on technology intended to increase healthcare transparency and ease of use while simultaneously remaining free from the "need to deliver a profit." The company will also aim to "reduce healthcare's burden on the economy."

The corporate trio are well aware of the roadblocks they may face with this partnership. "The healthcare system is complex," said Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, "and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty." However, Bezos feels the "outcomes for employees and their families" will be worth the effort.