Razer late last year added the Seiren X microphone to its Broadcaster line of products targeting streamers. On Tuesday, the gaming peripheral maker introduced yet another Seiren-branded microphone, this time for those who desire a higher-end offering.

The Razer Seiren Elite microphone is described as a professional-grade, dynamic USB microphone designed to bring high-quality audio to live streamers and YouTube broadcasters. Based on a single capsule design and coupled with a built-in high-pass filter and limiter, the Seiren Elite is said to provide the richer, warmer vocal tone that’s typically associated with high-end broadcast equipment.

Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO, notes that most professional-grade mics require additional recording equipment like mixers and converters to get sound onto your PC. The Seiren Elite solves that problem, he says, which lets broadcasters focus on their content.

Indeed, the Seiren Elite affords simple plug-and-play operation – no external mixers, amplifiers or signal converters necessary. Full product features and specifications are as follows:

Product features:

Single Dynamic Capsule – For rich and warm vocal quality

Inbuilt High-Pass Filter – For ultra-clean recording signals

Digital/Analog Vocal Limiter – For zero distortion

16-bit/48kHz Resolution – To optimize your stream

Zero Latency Monitoring – For zero audio lag

Flat Frequency Response Monitoring – For accurately reproduced sound

Microphone Specifications:

Sample Rate: min 44.1kHz / max 48kHz

Bit Rate: 16bit

Capsule: Single Dynamic Capsule

Polar patterns: Cardioid

Frequency response: 50Hz-20kHz

Connectivity: USB only

Max SPL: 120dB

Headphone amplifier:

Impedance: ≥ 16Ω

Power output (RMS): 85mW (at 16 Ω)

Flat Frequency Response: Yes

Zero-Latency Monitoring: Yes

The Razer Seiren Elite is priced at $199.99 and will be available by the end of the month (so, either today or tomorrow).