Razer is gearing up for the holidays in a big way. In addition to refreshing its Blade Stealth laptop and external graphics dock, the company this week also announced a new gaming headset. On Friday, the accessory maker took the wraps off of new broadcasting hardware for streamers.

Additions to the Razer Broadcaster product line include the Razer Kiyo camera and the Razer Seiren X microphone.

The Razer Kiyo is described as the world’s first desktop webcam equipped with an adjustable ring light. It affords a dozen levels of brightness and video output of up to 1080p at 30 frames per second or 60 frames per second if you’re willing to drop down to 720p. It’s compatible with both Open Broadcaster Software and XSplit.

The Razer Seiren X, meanwhile, is a USB condenser microphone with a built-in shock mount. It comes equipped with 25mm condenser capsules for enhanced recording sensitivity and according to Razer, its supercardioid pickup pattern records audio at a tighter and more precise angle that’s optimized for streaming.

Given the rise in popularity of sites like Twitch and their direct tie-in with gaming, it’s no surprise to see Razer expand its reach to include products that cater to streamers.

Razer’s new desktop camera and microphone are set to arrive this month, each carrying a price tag of $99.99.

The product onslaught continues next week with the unveiling of Razer’s first smartphone.