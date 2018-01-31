Super Bowl LII kicks off this Sunday between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. While many will legitimately be interested in the gridiron action, plenty of viewers will be tuning in simply to soak in the commercials – an interesting dynamic in its own right considering people largely despite commercials or advertising of any sort.

Major advertisers typically bring their A-game to the Super Bowl, and rightfully so when paying more than $5 million for a 30-second ad. The annual competition for “Best Super Bowl commercial” is fierce and this year, Amazon has emerged as an early frontrunner with its full-length “Alexa Loses Her Voice” spot.

The clip features cameos from plenty of famous faces including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Anthony Hopkins and Gordon Ramsay, just to name a few.

Super Bowl LII airs live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM Eastern.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.