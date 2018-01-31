QR codes have popped up in plenty of creative places over the years. Amazon is now working on its own custom SmileCodes to allow scanning of codes from the Amazon app. Using proprietary codes allows for additional security and exclusivity.

During the past several weeks, Amazon has been testing out SmileCodes at Amazon Locker locations in Europe. Beginning in February, SmileCodes will make their way to Seventeen and Cosmopolitan magazines in the US. New promotional offers will be available by scanning the codes.

The ability to scan SmileCodes is already available in the Amazon app. Clicking on the camera button in the search bar brings up six different options, the latest being the new code scanner.

Upon scanning a SmileCode, users are redirected to an Amazon product page or landing page containing a special offer. Although codes have only appeared at store locations and will soon surface in print publications, there is a very obvious next step coming. It seems only natural that Amazon boxes will ship with SmileCodes in the future to promote specific products.

In the past, Amazon has used packaging to advertise Despicable Me minions and more recently, The Greatest Showman. If Amazon does decide to start using its boxes for additional promotional content, it is not likely for Amazon to print codes based on prior purchases of users. Targeted advertising on boxes could be prohibitively difficult given just how many shipments are made daily.

Pulling out your phone to scan a code is not always convenient but Amazon has little to lose if consumers decide to ignore the new feature. Another logo plastered on packaging materials could easily go unnoticed.