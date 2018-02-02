Cryptocurrency mining has no shortage of detractors, perhaps for good reason. "Drive-by cryptomining" code was recently discovered within YouTube's ads and ASIC-resistant cryptomining in general has been a major factor in the ongoing GPU shortage, frustrating casual PC gamers and enthusiasts alike.

However, not all cryptomining has negative consequences. Some websites allow their visitors to opt into lightweight, background cryptomining as an alternative to ads or paywalls. Humanitarian organizations such as UNICEF are even using it to help those in need.

UNICEF recently launched a new initiative dubbed "Game Chaingers" that looks to target gamers. "Thanks to the solidarity of the PC gaming community, Game Chaingers turns graphics cards into a humanitarian tool and organize [sic] the first ever blockchain fundraising by mining Ethereum for UNICEF."

This is a smart move on UNICEF's part, since many PC gamers already own pretty high-end video cards despite the recent shortage. The organization's goal with this project lies in providing emergency assistance to Syrian children, who are reportedly facing "the world's worst humanitarian crisis." UNICEF's top four priorities will be to provide these kids and other Syrians in need with water, hygiene, education, "Children's protection" and medical attention.

If you want to jump in and help out for yourself, you simply have to download UNICEF's provided Claymore mining software and turn it on. The software will mine Ethereum without further intervention from you, depositing the resulting currency directly into UNICEF's wallet. Naturally, you'll be able to stop this software at any time and the organization claims it will have no impact on energy usage.

Image via Unicef