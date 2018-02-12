Cloud technology is becoming mainstream and more businesses are looking for cloud-based solutions to manage their data. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the most popular platforms out there, offering millions of customers computing power, storage solutions, and a host of other features to help them scale and grow along with their data needs.

Taking the time to certify yourself in AWS' products and features is a smart way to improve your hiring potential, and the Amazon Web Services Certification Training Mega Bundle can get you started for over 90% off.

This eight-course collection boasts more than 50 hours of training to help you certify your AWS understanding. You'll start with the basics, like navigating the AWS management console and familiarizing yourself with AWS terms and concepts. Then, you'll tackle more nuanced understandings of AWS security measures, storing data with Amazon S3, and more.

The Amazon Web Services Certification Training Mega Bundle retails for $1,299, but you can get it on sale for $69, saving more than 90% off the usual price.

